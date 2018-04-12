Packers will see Nelson and Burnett in preseason

The NFL released preseason schedules on Wednesday and the Green Bay Packers will have a chance to face former teammates Jordy Nelson and Morgan Burnett.

The Packers first two exhibition games will be home games. They’ll open against the Tennessee Titans sometime between Aug. 9-13 and then they’ll face the Pittsburgh Steelers at Lambeau Field from Aug. 16-20. The Steelers game will feature the return of former Packers safety Morgan Burnett, who signed a free agent deal with the Steelers last month.

The Packers will then close with preseason road games at Oakland and Kansas City. The trip to Oakland will feature Jordy Nelson squaring off against his former team. Nelson signed with the Raiders shortly after his release in Green Bay.

None of the Packers preseason games are scheduled for national television.

The Packers 2018 regular-season schedule is expected to be out sometime next week. They will not play any of their exhibition opponents during the regular season.