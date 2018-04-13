Pocan critical of Trump TPP reversal

President Donald Trump is reportedly considering a re-entry into the Trans-Pacific Partnership, and Wisconsin Congressman Mark Pocan says that’s not what Trump campaigned on here in the state.

“I just think if he does that it would be really turning his back on so many people who are just hoping on keeping jobs in America, and bringing jobs back to this country.” The 2nd District Democrat says a return to TPP would be devastating.

“The swamp that he rain against will get even bigger, with more and more wealthy folks and wealthy corporations doing better and better, and people in Wisconsin and across the country more likely to see their jobs outsourced.”

Lawmakers who attended a White House meeting on trade Thursday reported the president is considering reversing course. Trump made U.S. exit from the trade pact one of the first items on his to-do list after taking office.