Police: Beaver Dam man had explosives lab and white supremacist literature

A Beaver Dam man killed in an explosion last month had a bomb making lab and white supremacist literature in his apartment. Terrence Gebhardt with the Beaver Dam police department spoke with 27 News.

“We based everything that we did from day one, based on in the instability and volatility of that material,” Gebhardt said. Twenty-eight-year-old Brandon Morrow had jars of explosive material in his refrigerator.

Gebhardt said co-workers of Morrow described a smell like moth balls coming from him. Investigators don’t know whether that was from whatever Morrow was making, or an attempt to mask the odor.

Morrow’s motives and potential target are unclear. Gebhart said they haven’t been able to link Morrow to any white supremacist groups. “I’m not coming into any conclusions as to why he had that material.”