Police credit surveillance cameras in arrest of sexual assault suspect

Police say it took detectives many hours pouring through surveillance camera video that led to the arrest of a suspect in an April sexual assault in downtown Madison.

Dorian L. Wade, 28, is expected to face a charge of second-degree sexual assault in the case.

In a news conference Thursday, Madison Police Chief Mike Koval said that Wade is on a list of people in Dane County with significant criminal histories.

The victim, a 24-year-old UW student, flagged down a passerby to call police around 3:30 a.m. April 7, 2018. She told police she was walking in the area of E. Johnson Street and N. Blair Street when someone pushed her into the bushes. The man was dressed in dark clothing.

Wade who was arrested Thursday in an apartment in Madison.

