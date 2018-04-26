Portage County deputies seek shooting suspect

Portage County deputies are searching for a suspect an early morning shooting.

Deputies are looking for 18 year old Alec Varney in connection with a shooting in the Town of Plover around 5 am on Thursday morning.

Varney allegedly fired a shotgun at two other people at a early morning party and stabbed a third person before fleeing the scene. All three victims are expected to make full recoveries. Deputies are calling this an isolated incident.

Varney is 6’3”, weighs 150 pounds, and has brown hair and brown eyes. He was last seen driving a dark blue 2005 Honda CR-V with Wisconsin license plate 783ZXY.

If you see Varney, do not approach him as he is considered armed and dangerous. Call 911 for assistance.

