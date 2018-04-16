Rattlers relocate after snowstorm

Nearly two feet of snow that has blanketed Northeastern Wisconsin has forced the Wisconsin Timber Rattlers to do some shuffling with their schedule.

The Timber Rattlers were scheduled to open a home series on Tuesday against Kane County after wrapping up a series in Peoria on Sunday. Instead, the Rattlers will remain in Peoria, using Dozer Park for their series with Kane County.

“This is a tough situation for everyone in the area and it would have been impossible to play any games at Neuroscience Group Field this week,” said Timber Rattlers president Rob Zerjav. “You have to get creative when one of the worst snowstorms in the history of Wisconsin hammers you before the start of a homestand. This was the best option.”

“We want to thank Peoria general manager Jason Mott and his staff for being open to hosting these games,” said Zerjav. “It is incredible to be part of a league where teams step up to help out in situations like this.”

The three-game series between the Rattlers and Cougars at Dozer Park will begin with game one on Tuesday evening at 6:30 p.m.

Wisconsin will stay in Peoria through next Sunday when they wrap up another series with the Chiefs. Wisconsin will return to the Fox Cities after Sunday’s game to begin a seven-game homestand on Monday, April 23.