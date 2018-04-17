Google+

Reds snap eight game losing streak against Brewers

The Cincinnati Reds marched into Miller Park on Monday with the worst record in the majors at 2-13, riding a eight-game losing streak.  When the dust settled, the losing skid had come to an end as the Reds banged out 14-hits in a 10-4 win over the Milwaukee Brewers.

Reds starting pitcher Luis Castillo had a 7.31 ERA in his first three starts, but he dominated Milwaukee hitters before departing in the seventh.  By that time, the game was out of reach after the Reds put a six-spot on the board in the sixth inning.

The Brewers first runs came in the 7th, from a relief pitcher at that as Jorge Lopez collected his first major league hit, a bases-loaded two run double.

The Brewers (8-9) dropped to 2-6 at home this season and have been outscored 48-20 in those games.

Lefty Brent Suter took the loss.  He got off to a slow start, allowing three runs in the second inning, but settled down to work five innings, allowing six hits and 3 runs.  Suter didn’t walk anybody and struck out four.

Lopez worked three innings of relief for the Brewers, allowing 2 hits and a run with three walks and two strikeouts.

It was Oliver Drake who gave up all six of the Reds runs in the sixth inning.  Oliver entered the game with a 1.13 ERA.  That number ballooned to 7.00 by the time he was done.

Castillo worked 6 2/3 innings for the Reds, allowing four runs on five hits with 3 walks and 8 strikeouts.

Game two of the series is tonight.  Junior Guerra (1-0, 1.69) pitches for the Brewers.  Sal Romano (0-1, 5.87) gets the start for the Reds.  First pitch time is set for 6:40 p.m.

 


