Rep. Kleefisch won’t run for re-election

State Representative Joel Kleefisch has announced he won’t be running for re-election.

In a press release posted to Facebook on Monday, Kleefisch said he will be stepping down to spend more time with his daughters and wife, Lt. Governor Rebecca Kleefisch. “My kids have never really known parents outside of elective office. It’s time for them to sit with me on the side of a parade route”

Kleefisch says he’s happy to have served in the Assembly since 2004. “Words can’t describe what an honor it’s been to be part of Wisconsin’s successes for nearly 14 years.”

“I have never stopped believing that hard work and heartfelt convictions can make this state a better place for the people who live here.”

Kleefisch says that he’s especially proud of a number of bills and policies he’s promoted through his tenure, including fighting human trafficking, combating the opioid crisis, cracking down on sex offenders and making it easier for more hunters and anglers to get into Wisconsin’s great outdoors.

His departure is another in a string of Republicans announcing their retirement from office in Wisconsin, including House Speaker Paul Ryan.