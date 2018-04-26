Report details sexual harassment complaints at UW-Milwaukee

More than 20 students have lodged sexual harassment or assault complaints against staff at UW-Milwaukee in the past five years. The Milwaukee Journal Sentinel says four employees in teaching roles with substantiated accusations have since been fired, but it’s unclear whether they were fired for other reasons. A fifth employee – an assistant professor accused last year – was referred to his college dean for discipline.

The accusations stem from more than 500 pages of records from 26 sexual harassment cases since 2013 that were released late Tuesday in response to requests under the state’s open records law. The records released to news outlets were heavily redacted by the university. Departments, names of accused employees, accusers and witnesses – along with many other key details – were blacked out.