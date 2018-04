House Speaker Paul Ryan has forced out the House chaplain. In his April 16 letter of resignation, the Reverend Patrick J. Conroy made it clear that he was leaving at Ryan’s request.

The Washingon Post reports that Conroy, who is just the second Catholic priest to serve as House chaplain, did not wish to discuss the matter when asked about it by reporters on Thursday.

Some House members are upset, and have begun circulating a letter to Ryan, according to the Post.