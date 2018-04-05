Rodgers leaves Packers to sign with Philadelphia

Tight end Richard Rodgers is leaving the Green Bay Packers, signing a one-year free agent deal with the Philadelphia Eagles.

Rodgers departure leaves the Packers with just two tight ends with any appreciable NFL playing time. Veteran Jimmy Graham signed a three-year deal in March and Lance Kendricks is back for a second season after signing as a free agent prior to last season.

Rodgers played in all but one game during his four years with the Packers. He finished with 120 receptions for 1,166 yards and 13 touchdowns.

Rodgers career highlight came in 2015 when he caught a Hail Mary pass against the Detroit Lions at Ford Field in a must win game for the Packers. That 2015 season was his best as Rodgers caught 58 passes for 510 yards and eight touchdowns.