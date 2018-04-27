Saturday is Drug Take Back Day

Wisconsin residents are being asked to do their part in preventing misuse and abuse of prescription painkillers and other pharmaceuticals by taking their unwanted medications, both prescription and over the counter, to Drug Take Back Day locations on Saturday, April 28.

“In 2016, opioids killed 827 people in Wisconsin,” said Attorney General Schimel. “We know that more than two thirds of people who have abused prescription painkillers first got them illegally from a friend or family member. Every household in Wisconsin has the ability to help stop the opioid epidemic and save lives by storing prescription drugs securely and disposing of unused medication on Drug Take Back Day.”

Drug Take Back Day provides a safe, convenient and responsible means of disposal, while also educating the community about the potential abuse and consequences of improper storage and disposal of these medications. To find a Drug Take Back Location near you, go to: www.doseofrealitywi.gov/find-a-take-back-location/.