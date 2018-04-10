Senator Lena Taylor ticketed for disorderly conduct

State Senate Lena Taylor (D-Milwaukee) has been ticketed for disorderly conduct. Police officers were in a Wells Fargo bank branch when the lawmaker reportedly aimed a racial slur at a teller when she wasn’t allowed to cash a check due to insufficient funds.

The officers overhead the incident and stepped in. An attorney for the Democrat says the ticket was written and handed to Taylor, but is now “on hold.” The bank has refused to discuss the incident, saying it is cooperating with the police investigation.