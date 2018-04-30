Serious wildfire risk for most of Wisconsin

It’s wildfire season in Wisconsin and the Department of Natural Resources is reminding people to be safe.

The state saw 43 wildfires on Sunday and more could happen today if dry, windy conditions continue.

DNR wildfire prevention specialist Catherine Koele says you shouldn’t be using campfires or grilling outdoors for a while. “We’ve had some cooler temperatures at night and folks are still using those wood stoves and fireplaces and then throwing their ash in the woods, and even something like that can cause a fire as well.” Sparks from machinery or small engines could also easily spark a wildfire and cause injury or serious damage.

Koele says you should do a quick sweep of your house to make sure you’re defending your home against a wildfire. “Really think about the things where an ember could land and start a fire, so like the gutters and eaves. Take down any dead vegetation that could be fuel for a wildfire as well.”

You can find out your local fire warning by calling 1-888-WIS-BURN or visiting the DNR’s Fire Warning page