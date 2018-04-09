Social media expert: no reason to drop Facebook

An expert on social media says Americans are finally figuring out how it really works. “Any on-line business that you don’t pay a fee for, they are collecting information on you,” said Madison College Professor Steve Noll. Noll added that he’d happy that people are “finally understanding how a lot of these new mediums work.”

Noll said that’s “the business model of digital enterprises,” and consumers need to understand that. “A lot of people hop on to the latest social media. They don’t read the terms, they just scroll down and check the box because they want to get on to the cat videos as quick as possible.”

AUDIO: Professor Steve Noll :30

But Noll said, as long as you understand how they work — and generate revenue — there’s no reason to drop Facebook or other social media. “There is no reason or worry to abandon Facebook, as long as you understand better how Facebook works as a business.”

Facebook users will find out Monday whether or not their data was shared with Cambridge Analytica.