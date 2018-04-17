Soglin says he’s ready to challenge Walker

Madison Mayor Paul Soglin says he’s ready take on Governor Scott Walker. There are now ten Democrats in the race, and Soglin says his own polling shows him edging out state schools superintendent Tony Evers. “Evers is at 25, I’m at 23, and frankly what the poll says is the more information people get about all of us, I continue to go up.”

In a WisPolitics interview in Madison Tuesday, Soglin addressed a number of issues including the Foxconn deal, which he wants to revisit if elected. “It’s not as simple as downsizing the agreement. What it means is sitting down with Foxconn, sitting down with economists, and getting real about the size of the state’s investment.”

Soglin also said voters are not concerned about his age — he’ll be 73 on Saturday — his “tax and spend liberal” reputation, or meeting with Fidel Casto in 1975.