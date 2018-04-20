‘SS Badger’ dock repairs underway

Recovery efforts are underway for the SS Badger Car ferry dock in Manitowoc after it was badly damaged by Lake Michigan waters over the weekend.

Jason Ring is Executive Director of the Manitowoc Visitors and Convention Bureau. “We calculate the economic impact of what visitors spend that come off the car ferry. And the impact of that is around $14 million….pretty significant.”

The car ferry also adds or impacts a total of 700 jobs. Ring says if no setbacks occur, it is believed that they won’t have any lost time.

“The goal is to keep the car ferry sailing season on pace for the May 11th start of the season.” Ring likens the ferry dock damage to what it would be like for another community when a major highway into town is shut down.

WTAQ