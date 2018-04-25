State prison escapee caught in Green Bay

An escaped prison inmate has been taken into custody by the Green Bay Police Department. Christine Abel was located at a residence in the 1800 block of Badger Street.

Police say they were able to get consent to go into an apartment to locate Abel, after attempting multiple times to get her to comply.

Earlier in the afternoon, Green Bay Police and SWAT team were called out to a residence in the 500 block of North Norwood Avenue, after receiving a tip that Abel may have been there. Three people were taken into custody.

Police Captain Kevin Warych said they applied for and obtained a warrant, and the SWAT team was called due to the severity of the incident.

“She was in prison, and was there for a reason,” Warych said.

Earlier this week, police investigated a truck believed to have been used by Abel.

WTAQ