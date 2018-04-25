State senator faces disorderly conduct fine

Milwaukee’s deputy city attorney says the decision to pursue a disorderly conduct citation against state Senator Lena Taylor (D-Milwaukee) was evidence-based. Taylor’s lawyer says he hasn’t seen it.

“I know what she thinks she said. We’ll have to wait and see what the video says,” attorney Vince Bobbit said. “There’s different stories of what’s been said.

Witnesses claimed Taylor used profanity and a racial slur in an argument with a bank teller who refused to cash a check written on an account that had insufficient funds. It was not Taylor’s account. The citation carries a $195 fine and is not a criminal offense.