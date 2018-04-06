State Supreme Court sends John Doe case back to lower court

Wisconsin Supreme Court justices have kicked a decision on one of the John Doe investigations against Governor Walker back down to a lower court.

The Court issued an order on Thursday that a Brown County judge will have to decide whether or not to release or return millions of pages of documents related to an investigation of Governor Walker’s 2012 gubernatorial campaign.

Brown County judge Kendall Kelley has been tasked with handling the remainder of the litigation involving that case after the Supreme Court shut down the investigation in 2015. The parties involved in the case are trying to keep some documents sealed because the Supreme Court said there was no wrongdoing in the case.

The state Justice Department is still deciding whether or not to start proceedings against investigators in that case after many documents related to the investigation were leaked to The Guardian newspaper.

The Supreme Court also terminated all appeals that were currently pending in the John Doe case, meaning the parties involved will need to refile in order to return to the court for motions.