Statewide tornado drills today

Statewide tornado drills are on today. A test tornado watch is set for 1:00 this afternoon. Local municipalities will test warning sirens at 1:45 and 6:45. Many local broadcasters will participate, and NOAA weather radios will issue alert messaging.

Today is the day! Take part in statewide tornado drills to make sure everyone in your home, school, or workplace is ready when danger approaches. #wiwx #ReadyWI pic.twitter.com/cR2yszCsXt — ReadyWisconsin (@ReadyWisconsin) April 12, 2018

