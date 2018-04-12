Google+

Statewide tornado drills today

Statewide tornado drills are on today. A test tornado watch is set for 1:00 this afternoon. Local municipalities will test warning sirens at 1:45 and 6:45. Many local broadcasters will participate, and NOAA weather radios will issue alert messaging.

Households, schools and workplaces are encouraged to part in the statewide tornado drills to make sure everyone is ready when danger approaches


