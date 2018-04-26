Thames could miss two months with thumb injury

The Milwaukee Brewers received more bad news on the injury front on Wednesday. An MRI showed first baseman Eric Thames suffered a torn ulnar collateral ligament in his left thumb. It’s an injury that could keep him out for two months.

Thames was placed on the 10-day disabled list. The Brewers recalled right-hander Brandon Woodruff from Triple-A Colorado Springs.

Thames is scheduled to undergo further testing today to determine if surgery on the thumb is necessary. General Manager David Stearns said surgery isn’t a definite, but it is likely.

Washington’s Bryce harper missed two months in 2014 with the same injury. In 2017, Mike Trout suffered the same injury but missed just six weeks time.

Thames suffered the injury Tuesday night while trying to dive for a ground ball in the eighth inning. He jammed his glove hand into the ground while making the play, suffering the injury.

Thames is hitting .250, leading the team with seven home runs. In his absence, Jesus Aguilar will serve as the primary first baseman with Ryan Braun likely making some occasional starts there.

It’s possible the Brewers could give first baseman Ji-Man Choi a chance. Choi is playing at AAA Colorado Springs.