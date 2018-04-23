UnityPoint Health sends notice of possible information breach

Around 16,000 patients are receiving notices that their personal and health information may have compromised in a cybersecurity attack on UnityPoint Health.

According to a public notice from UnityPoint Health – which has locations in Iowa, Illinois and Wisconsin – the phishing attack was discovered in February. UnityPoint officials say they took immediate action to secure email accounts affected by the breach, but impacted individuals should review their account statements for possible fraudulent activity.

You can learn if their emails were affected by the breach by calling UnityPoint Health at 855-331-3612.

