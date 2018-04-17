Utilities remind residents to clear the snow from furnace vents

With record setting snowfalls across Wisconsin, utilities are reminding residents to go clear out the vents on their furnaces.

We Energies spokeswoman Cathy Schulze says blocked furnaces can be dangerous. “That can be a risk of carbon monoxide build up inside the home, if your furnace is not able to vent fully.”

You’ll also want to clear out a space around your gas meter to allow it to vent, and so utility workers can get access to it in case of emergency. Schulz says you should take it easy and be gentle. “That is equipment that can be damaged, and we do get reports of people running it with their snowblowers forgetting it’s there, hitting it with their shovels too hard.”

As snow starts to thaw, be sure to keep the area over the meter clear of ice, says Schulz. “You want to look up when you’re clearing that gas meter as well to make sure there aren’t icicles forming above it. Those icicles can fall and damage the gas meter as well.” Iced over meters can be just as hazardous and snowed in meters.

You can find out more online at http://weenergies.blogspot.com/2015/11/keep-natural-gas-meters-vents-clear-of.html