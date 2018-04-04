UW Milwaukee’s Lee surprised by Supreme Court election

The results of Tuesday’s state Supreme Court election surprised at least one political expert. UW-Milwaukee’s Mordecai Lee says Michael Screnock used a conservative strategy that’s been winning in Wisconsin. “I’m really astonished by these results, because one would have though that the way a conservative judge has run for Supreme Court would work again,” he said.

Lee said Rebecca Dallet’s double-digit victory margin may signal a shift in the political ground in Wisconsin. “Republicans are sort of depressed, they’re not as excited. Democrats are really mobilized. So this is part of the ‘Blue Wave,’ Lee said. “This is probably a proxy vote that tells us about Republicans in Wisconsin, but Republicans nationally, too.”

Dallet defeated Screnock 57 percent to 42 percent on Tuesday, a win that had Governor Scott Walker tweeting warnings of a “Blue Wave” to his supporters.