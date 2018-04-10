UW’s Baun out indefinitely with foot injury

Wisconsin Badger outside linebacker Zach Baun is out indefinitely after injuring his left foot during spring practice on Friday.

Baun, who missed the 2017 season after suffering a broken left foot in late August, was watching practice on Tuesday while wearing a protective boot.

JSOnline’s Jeff Potrykus reported that UW officials are waiting for the results of an MRI to determine the severity of the injury but it appears they are optimistic Baun didn’t re-break the foot.

Baun entered spring ball expecting to win a starting spot at outside linebacker and had been working with the first unit. Without Baun, the Badgers are expected to line up Andrew Van Ginkel and walk-on Tyler Johnson.

Van Ginkel finished eighth in tackles last season with 39 and collected a pair of interceptions, one in the Big Ten Championship game and the other in the Orange Bowl. he also forced two fumbles.

Johnson had eight tackles and two fumbles last season.

The Badgers have five practices left this spring and will play their annual Spring Game on Friday evening at Camp Randall Stadium.



