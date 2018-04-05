Walker on defensive at Wausau bill signing

Governor Scott Walker signed a battery of bills into law in Wausau on Wednesday, many of them aimed at reforming access to vital care for children in the foster care system.

Many of the bills passed with unanimous support. According to Walker there were a couple that had one or two no votes. Walker signed roughly half of the bills in Wausau at the conference room of the Childrens Hospital. The others were signed in La Crosse.

Following the ceremony Walker found himself a bit on the defensive, explaining a tweet in which he warned of a “blue wave” coming to Wisconsin if his party can’t get their story out there before the fall mid-term election.

“I look back ten years ago when I was first running for Governor, unemployment was at 9.3 percent, and today it’s below three percent. People were cutting money from the schools, [recently] we just added the largest amount of money in actual dollars spent to schools in state history. When we were first running Wisconsin was one of the bottom ten states in the nation to do business in, recently we were ranked in the top ten. I certainly don’t want to go back to the way things were.”

WSAU