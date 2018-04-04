Walker signs bill limiting abortion coverage

Governor Scott Walker has signed a bill restricting most state covered abortions for government employees. It prohibits government-provided insurance plans from covering abortions, except in cases of rape or incest or to preserve the life of the mother.

Opponents argued this was not needed, because under existing law state health plans would pay only for abortions deemed medically necessary. Supporters said taxpayers with religious objections wanted to stop their money from going to fund abortions.

The bill was one of 64 signed into law on Tuesday by the Republican governor. Another new law will require health care providers that perform mammograms to notify women if they have dense breast tissue.