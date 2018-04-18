Walker signs child tax rebate

Governor Scott Walker was in Ashwaubenon Tuesday, signing a bill that will present a tax rebate for families with school-aged children.

Governor Walker says the $100 per child will come just in time for back-to-school shopping and will be a relief during a stressful time of year for many. “With shoes and clothes and pants and shirts and back-to-school supplies, that’s often a difficult time for parents and grandparents across the state of Wisconsin.”

Those who criticize the new law say it not money well spent. “You couldn’t think of a lazier way to spend $130 million than this proposal,” said Assembly minority leader Gordon Hintz, who calls it an election year stunt.

“The reality is there wasn’t a lot of thought put into this. It was a governor who looked at the polling and decided he needed to come up with something that he could give people before the election,” Hintz said.

Walker addressed the issue on Tuesday and says he does not agree. “People who are critics about this really are upset because they want to spend that money on things in government. We want to allow you, the hard-working taxpayers, to spend it on your kids and grandkids.”

The sales tax holiday will be August 1st through 5th. Sales tax will not be charged for school supplies and clothing that costs $75 dollars or less along with computers under $750 dollars and computer supplies that are $250 dollars or less.

Online sign-ups for the child tax rebate will begin May 15th.

