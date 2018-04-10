Walker suggests permanent military presence on border

Wisconsin Governor Scott Walker is all in, on President Donald Trump’s National Guard border order. On Fox News Network Monday, Walker noted past presidents had deployed the Guard to fight the illegal drug trade.

“I’d take it a step further,” Walker told Fox and Friends. “I suggest that the president should actually put permanent training facilities along the border. What a great way to save money. Train people in the military at the same time you held guard the border.”

No Wisconsin Guard units have been sent to the border yet, and none have been requested. “Until we can have a wall and proper security, we’re going to be guarding our border with the military,” Trump said last week.