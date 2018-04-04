Walker tweets ‘Blue Wave’ warning to supporters

Governor Scott Walker took to Twitter, after a setback at the polls. Following Tuesday night’s loss by conservative-backed Judge Michael Screnock to liberal-backed Judge Rebecca Dallet in the race for state Supreme Court, Walker tweeted a warning to Republicans — on a potential “Blue Wave” in November.

“The Far Left is driven by anger & hatred — we must counter it with optimism & organization. Let’s share our positive story with voters & win in November,” Walker tweeted.

Tonight’s results show we are at risk of a #BlueWave in WI. The Far Left is driven by anger & hatred — we must counter it with optimism & organization. Let’s share our positive story with voters & win in November. — Scott Walker (@ScottWalker) April 4, 2018

He continued to tweet this morning, citing record low unemployment in the state — and asking supporters to chip in five dollars to his reelection campaign.

If you support our bold efforts to help families and reform government, I need your help right now. CHIP IN $5 and help us stand against the flood of outside money that is headed our way: https://t.co/sEXb5qCLyZ — Scott Walker (@ScottWalker) April 4, 2018

Dallet defeated Screnock 57 percent to 42 percent on Tuesday. Her win, along with Democrat Patty Schachtner’s victory in a special election in the 10th state Senate District, have boosted the confidence of Wisconsin Democrats.