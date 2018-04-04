Google+

Wisconsin Radio Network

Wisconsin News and Sports

You are here: Home / Elections / Walker tweets ‘Blue Wave’ warning to supporters

Walker tweets ‘Blue Wave’ warning to supporters

By

Governor Scott Walker took to Twitter, after a setback at the polls. Following Tuesday night’s loss by conservative-backed Judge Michael Screnock to liberal-backed Judge Rebecca Dallet in the race for state Supreme Court, Walker tweeted a warning to Republicans — on a potential “Blue Wave” in November.

“The Far Left is driven by anger & hatred — we must counter it with optimism & organization. Let’s share our positive story with voters & win in November,” Walker tweeted.

He continued to tweet this morning, citing record low unemployment in the state — and asking supporters to chip in five dollars to his reelection campaign.

Dallet defeated Screnock 57 percent to 42 percent on Tuesday. Her win, along with Democrat Patty Schachtner’s victory in a special election in the 10th state Senate District, have boosted the confidence of Wisconsin Democrats.


Print pagePDF pageEmail page