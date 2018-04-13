WIAC cancels conference baseball postseason tournament

With inclement weather continuing throughout the state this spring, the Wisconsin Intercollegiate Athletic Conference (WIAC) has announced the cancellation of its conference baseball postseason tournament that was originally scheduled to be played May 11-13 at the site of the top seed.

“The decision to cancel the postseason tournament was not an easy one,” said WIAC Commissioner Gary Karner. “However, since the conference doesn’t have an automatic qualifier this year, it made more sense to give all of our teams more opportunities to play their conference games. Rescheduling these games on top of the current games that already need to be rescheduled, would have resulted in a significant amount of missed class time and additional travel costs.”

The conference games that were originally scheduled to be played April 14-15 will now take place May 11-12.