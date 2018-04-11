Wisconsin cancel’s spring football game

The weather forecast in Madison is calling for a strong chance of heavy rain and thunderstorms on Friday during the late afternoon and evening. The Wisconsin Athletic Department has decided to cancel Friday’s Spring Football Game, which was set to start at 6 p.m. The game will not be rescheduled.

“The safety of our student-athletes and fans is our utmost priority,” UW Director of Athletics Barry Alvarez said. “The weather forecast has been pretty consistent in calling for a good chance of rain and thunderstorms on Friday. We thought it was best to make the call early to give the numerous groups involved in the game, including our team, our fans, our media partners and staff, notice of the cancellation as soon as possible.”

Fans who purchased tickets for the Spring Game in advance will receive refunds. Those who purchased tickets with a credit or debit card will have their purchase automatically refunded. No action is required.