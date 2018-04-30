Wisconsin Dems slam House Farm Bill’s SNAP cuts

Wisconsin Democrats oppose a House Farm Bill provision that makes massive cuts to food stamps. First Disctrict Congressman Mark Pocan said “no ones getting rich” off the Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program — commonly known as food stamps. “You make about $100 a month per person on SNAP,” Pocan said. “And yet it’s the biggest program that keep’s kids out of poverty in the country.”

Pocan said in Wisconsin, 60 percent of households on the Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program are families with children.

Third District Congressman Ron Kind doesn’t object to a work requirement for working age adults to get SNAP — but said the block grants being offered states won’t be enough to cover costs. “That to me sounds like a recipe for failure,” Kind said. “Just kicking people off of the food nutrition programs that they need.”

The House Farm Bill that contains the cuts to SNAP is expected to be debated on the floor later this month. The bill was drafted with zero input from Democrats, and passed out of the House Ag Committee with only GOP votes.