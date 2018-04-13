Wisconsin heating moratorium ends this weekend

If you’re behind on your heating bills, it’s time to contact your utility before the end of the heating moratorium.

Wisconsin law prevents utility companies from disconnecting customers for falling behind in their payments during the winter, but they’re free to do so after April 15.

Alliant Energy spokeswoman Anne-Marie Newman says cancellation is really the last resort. “If you’ve gotten behind on your bill, call the utility as soon as possible and make arrangements. We don’t want to disconnect people, we want to work with our customers to set up payment arrangements.”

We Energies spokeswoman Amy Jahns says there’s help for people who are facing delinquent utility payments. “Some customers may also qualify for energy assistance through the Wisconsin Home Energy Assistance Program. There’s no charge to determine eligibility or to apply for assistance.”

To find out if you qualify for WHEAP Assistance, call 1- 866-HEATWIS (432-8947) or visit http://www.homeenergyplus.wi.gov.