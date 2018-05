A Portage County man accused of murder is set for trial.

31-year-old Steven Brenemen faces intentional homicide charges in the shooting death of a neighbor in the Town of Almond.

Sheriff Mike Lukas says the shooting may have sparked over a dispute of marital infidelity, and that the victim was shot in front of his two teenage sons.

Brenemen is being held on a million dollar bond and will be back in court later this month.