Marking the end of an era on the Wisconsin Supreme Court, Justice Shirley Abrahamson will not seek reelection. In a statement, the 84-year-old Abrahamson cited “a variety of reasons” for the decision.

Abrahamson has been on the court since 1976, the first woman to serve as a justice. She was Chief Justice from 1996 until 2015. The election to replace her will be next April, and Abrahamson says she’ll “encourage qualified candidates to run.”