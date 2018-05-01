Another successful Drug Take Back Day

Saturday’s Drug Take Back Day is deemed a success. Law enforcement agencies around Wisconsin collected and turned in 61, 615 pounds of medications.

The prescriptions collected are transported in cardboard boxes and hauled to a location in Waukesha County where they’re weighed and sorted onto pallets.

Here’s what it looks like inside each box. #TakeBackWI pic.twitter.com/DLROC84K1O — WI AG Brad Schimel (@WisDOJ) April 30, 2018

The drugs will be trucked to Indiana, where they’ll be burned in an incinerator. Since 2015, the Wisconsin Department of Justice has overseen two drug take back days each year.