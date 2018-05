The NBA released it’s all defensive teams on Wednesday and Milwaukee Bucks all-star forward Giannis Antetokounmpo fell short of both the first and second teams.

Anthony Davis (New Orleans Pelicans) and Robert Covington (Philadelphia 76ers) earned the forward spots on the first team. Draymond Green (Golden State Warriors) and Al Horford (Boston Celtics) took both spots on the second team.

Former Marquette standout Jimmy Butler of the Minnesota Timberwolves also made the second team.