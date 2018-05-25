Antetokounmpo named to All-NBA Second Team

Milwaukee Bucks star Giannis Antetokounmpo has been named to the All-NBA Second Team. He is joined on the Second team by Oklahoma City’s Russell Westbrook, San Antonio’s LaMarcus Aldridge, Toronto’s DeMar DeRozan and Philadelphia’s Joel Embiid.

Antetokounmpo set career highs in points per game (26.9), field-goal percentage (52.9%) and rebounds per game (10.0).

The All-NBA Second Team honor is the second straight for Antetokounmpo. The two players that finished in front of him and thus garnering first team honors were LeBron James of the Cleveland Cavaliers and Golden State’s Kevin Durant.

The last Bucks player to make consecutive all-NBA teams was Sidney Moncrief, who earned the recognition five straight seasons starting in 1981-’82.

Antetokounmpo is the fifth Bucks player to be selected to multiple all-NBA teams.