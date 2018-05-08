Appleton police kill man armed with shotgun

Appleton police officers shot and killed a man on the city’s east side Monday evening. Sergeant Dave Lund said officers went to a house in the 100 block of S. Matthias Street around 6 p.m., and were met outside by a man with a shotgun. Lund said the man confronted the officers with the gun, and multiple officers fired at him.

The man died. No police officers were hurt. The officers who were involved were taken to the downtown police station. The Green Bay police department is handling the investigation.

Police blocked off a stretch of Matthias Street, just north of College Avenue around 6 p.m. Two neighbors reported hearing gunshots.

WHBY