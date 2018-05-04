Arrest of Milwaukee man being investigated

The arrest of a Milwaukee man is being investigated. Based on a video shot by a bystander, one police officer has been suspended and three others are on administrative duty. The video showed several officers punching and kicking the man while they tried to bring him under control. Family members said 25-year-old Demetrius “Meechie” Lowe lives with mental illness.

Milwaukee police have released body cam video of a scuffle between four officers and Lowe on Wednesday night. In that video Lowe is seen fighting with the officers and pushing one of them to the ground. It doesn’t show officers punching and kicking him after they had taken him to the ground.

Police Chief Alfonso Morales said it started as a domestic disturbance call, in which a caller stated that a man had kicked her door in. Lowe is in the hospital.