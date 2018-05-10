Badger Softball Advances in Big Ten Tournament

The Wisconsin Badgers softball team beat Purdue 8-0 in 5 innings in the Big Ten tournament opener Thursday at Goodman Diamond in Madison.

Freshman Haley Hestegan threw a 2-hitter and drove in two runs. Taylor Johnson homered while Lauren Foster and Samantha Arents both drove in 2 runs. Johnson’s homer was her team leading eigth of the season. The Badgers outhit the Boilermakers 8-2, which included four doubles. The game also marked the team’s first run rule win in Big Ten Tournament history.

The Badgers will take on second seeded Minnesota at 11 am Friday in the second round of the tournament.