Baldwin and Johnson split as Senate votes to confirm Haspel

Wisconsin Democrat Tammy Baldwin, and Republican Ron Johnson, were on opposite sides of Thursday’s vote to confirm Gina Haspel as the next Director of the CIA.

“The world is a dangerous place, and, as the deputy director of the CIA and a career intelligence officer, Gina Haspel has the experience needed to help keep our country safe,” Johnson said in a statement released by his office. “I am pleased the Senate approved such a qualified candidate for the important role of CIA director.”

Johnson is a member of the Senate Intelligence Committee.

A statement from Baldwin explained her concerns over Haspel’s role in the interrogation of suspected terrorists captured after 9/11. “I believe torture is immoral and am deeply troubled this nominee would not say it is immoral at the Senate Intelligence Committee hearing.”

Thursday’s vote on the nominee was 54 to 45, with six Democrats voting yes and two Republicans voting no.