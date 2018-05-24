U.S. Senators react to cancelled North Korean peace talks

U.S. Senator Tammy Baldwin says she’s not surprised by the cancellation of the North Korean peace talks. The Wisconsin Democrat Baldwin says she’s still backing sanctions against and diplomacy with North Korean leadership.

“We should continue to pursue all diplomatic and economic options to achieve that, because we can’t have name calling and cancelled summits lead to a military conflict. That would be a disaster.”

She also says that the end goal hasn’t changed. “Our goal is to achieve a verifiable elimination of North Korea’s nuclear weapons program.”

Wisconsin Republican, Senator Ron Johnson, said the U.S. “will absolutely demand that all the benefits that can flow to North Korea will not occur until we achieve our definition that he is well aware of – crystal clear – of complete dismantlement.”

The cancellation comes after heated verbal and diplomatic exchanges between North Korean Leader Kim Jong Un and President Donald Trump while negotiations were underway.