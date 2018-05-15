Big East and Big Ten Announce Matchups for Gavitt Tipoff Games

The Big East and Big Ten Conferences have announced the matchups for the fourth annual Gavitt Tipoff Games, with eight men’s basketball contests set for Nov. 13-16, 2018.

The Gavitt Tipoff Games features games matching the best of the Big East and Big Ten Conferences and is named in honor of Hall of Famer Dave Gavitt, founder of the Big East and basketball visionary.

Among the 16 participating schools, six played in the NCAA Tournament last year and three played in the NIT. The NCAA Tournament teams are: Creighton, Michigan, Ohio State, Seton Hall, Villanova and Xavier. The three NIT squads are Marquette, Nebraska and Penn State.

The 2018 matchups follow:

Tuesday, Nov. 13

Georgetown at Illinois

Wisconsin at Xavier

Wednesday, Nov. 14

Michigan at Villanova

Seton Hall at Nebraska

Marquette at Indiana

Thursday, Nov. 15

Ohio State at Creighton

Penn State at DePaul

Friday, Nov. 16

St. John’s at Rutgers