Big East and Big Ten Announce Matchups for Gavitt Tipoff Games

The Big East and Big Ten Conferences have announced the matchups for the fourth annual Gavitt Tipoff Games, with eight men’s basketball contests set for Nov. 13-16, 2018.
The Gavitt Tipoff Games features games matching the best of the Big East and Big Ten Conferences and is named in honor of Hall of Famer Dave Gavitt, founder of the Big East and basketball visionary.
Among the 16 participating schools, six played in the NCAA Tournament last year and three played in the NIT. The NCAA Tournament teams are: Creighton, Michigan, Ohio State, Seton Hall, Villanova and Xavier. The three NIT squads are Marquette, Nebraska and Penn State.
The 2018 matchups follow:
Tuesday, Nov. 13
Georgetown at Illinois
Wisconsin at Xavier
Wednesday, Nov. 14
Michigan at Villanova
Seton Hall at Nebraska
Marquette at Indiana
Thursday, Nov. 15
Ohio State at Creighton
Penn State at DePaul
Friday, Nov. 16
St. John’s at Rutgers