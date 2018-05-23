Big Ten Hockey Schedule is out

The Big Ten released the 2018-19 men’s hockey schedule on Tuesday, and 21 of Wisconsin‘s 34 regular-season games will take place against teams that played in the 2018 NCAA Tournament, including 12 against teams that took part in the 2018 NCAA Frozen Four.

The 2018-19 season opens at the Kohl Center on Oct. 12 when Boston College visits for a weekend series in Madison. It marks the first of five non-conference weekends for the Badgers, including the first four weekends of the season.

After Boston College, UW travels to Clarkson and St. Lawrence for the Oct. 19-20 weekend. A home series with Michigan Tech follows (Oct. 26-27), before the Badgers visit North Dakota (Nov. 2-3).

Wisconsin jumps into the Big Ten Conference season on Nov. 9-10 against border-rival Minnesota at the Kohl Center.

The Badgers will also close Big Ten play on March 1st and 2nd against Michigan.

Big Ten Tournament play starts the weekend of March 8-10 and runs for three weeks. NCAA Regional play runs the weekend of March 29-31. The 2019 NCAA Frozen Four runs April 11-13 at KeyBank Center in Buffalo, N.Y.