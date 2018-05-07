Blood drives essential to public health

Blood drives across Wisconsin are essential for keeping up the blood supply.

Red Cross spokeswoman Laura McGuire says there’s no way around how hospitals currently get blood. “Blood cannot be manufactured. The only way that we can get blood is through one another.”

Donations come in many forms and are used in many different ways. McGuire says the look for donations from all donors, but are especially interested in the red blood cells of those who are blood type O-. “When people are in emergencies or accidents or in the emergency room, and there is a need for blood, the very first thing that personnel reach for is O-.” Similarly, people who are blood type AB are sought out for plasma donations.

Donations typically take an hour and can save three lives.