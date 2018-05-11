Brewers Beat Rockies 5-2 to Open 10-Game Trip

Lorenzo Cain homered on the first pitch of the game, and the Brewers never looked back, beating the Colorado Rockies 5-2 in Denver Thursday night.

The Rockies tied the game at 1-1 when Trevor Story homered in the second. Then the Brewers created runs, getting a sac fly from Manny Pina in the 3rd, and RBI hits from Hernan Perez and Cain in the fifth. The offense supported Jhoulys Chacin, who limited his former club to 2 runs and 4 hits over 5.1 innings. He improves to 3-1 on the season.

Colorado starter German Marquez struggled with his control throughout the night, and allowed 5 runs on 12 hits over 4.2.

Yet again the Brewers bullpen was dominant, as Boone Logan, Matt Albers, Corey Knebel and Jeremy Jeffress didn’t allow a hit over 3.2 innings and combined for 6 strikeouts. Jeffress picked up his 3rd save.

Cain and Perez had two hits, while Travis Shaw went 3-for-5. The win pushed the Brewers mark up to 22-16. The teams play game two of the series Friday night, with Chase Anderson throwing against Chad Bettis at 7:40.